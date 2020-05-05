Kano Kano State Government says it has discharged 3 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice to the pandemic.
The Coordinator of the Technical Response Team on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussain disclosed this in Kano on Tuesday during the state task force briefing.
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.