Tuesday, May 05, 2020 0
Kano Kano State Government says it has discharged 3 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice to the pandemic. 

The Coordinator of the Technical Response Team on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussain disclosed this in Kano on Tuesday during the state task force briefing.



Details later…



