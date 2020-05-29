





Speaking at the Presidential Task Force briefing yesterday in Abuja, Ihekweazu warned those who are desperate for test to be careful.He also called for caution as industries gear up to reopen for businesses. The NCDC DG said there was currently a lot of pressure as companies seek to test their employees before they resume work.Ihekweazu warned Nigerians to be cautious while purchasing diagnostic test kits.“It is important that as we open our industries, we really think about the measures that we advise everyone to carry out and leave testing for the purpose for which it is there.”“There is a growing black market on rapid diagnostics test kits in Nigeria, we have to be careful in what we buy, how we use it and how we interpret the results that they provide,” he said.He also disclosed that the Nigeria private-sector coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) donated N47 million to support sample transportation to boost testing.