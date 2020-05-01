



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna lawmaker has kicked against easing of lockdown and resumption of work by civil servants in Abuja.





Civil servants from Grade level 14 and above were on Thursday ordered by the Nigerian government to resume work on Monday, 4th May.





The government in a circular by the Head of Service of the Federation Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said the Federal secretariat complexes have been decontaminated but efforts were still ongoing to do the same in other public offices.





Reacting, Sani condemned the move, noting that it puts the lives of staff at risk of contracting COVID-19.





His tweet read: “You asked Abuja-based Civil Servants to resume duty on Monday and mix up with their colleagues whom they don’t know their real status; and have you fumigated their offices?





“The COVID-19 funds is still with the CBN; the PTF are left with wearing masks, talking to the media and holding the keys of the gate; the lifting of the lockdown in Abuja on Monday is not guided by experts medical advice; It’s simply telling Nigerians ‘To Your Tents Oh Israel'”.



