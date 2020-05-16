



A former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the revelations made by some discharged Coronavirus patients.





NigerianEye reported earlier that media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, had revealed that every drug they were given while in isolation were malaria medications.





This was after Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM, was discharged earlier in the week. He declared that he was confused.





Many other recovered patients, including the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and a former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, all made similar revelations.

But in a tweet on Friday night, the former lawmaker wondered why Nigeria seems to be succeeding in the use of these drugs to tackle the dreaded COVID-19 while other nations are failing.





“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and many others who went into Isolation revealed that they were treated with chloroquine, fully recovered and discharged.





“How come we are succeeding and countries with advanced medical systems are failing and falling to the same virus? What is happening?” he tweeted.





Earlier, he had said, “Treated and discharged, treated and discharged. Why are we really too scared and panicky about what we can easily treat and discharge within days, if actually what we are treating and discharging is the same thing that is scaring us?





“And why is the World not taking notice of us but Madagascar?”





