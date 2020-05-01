It was earlier reported that the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja that there was shortage of bed spaces in Lagos, which has more than 50 percent of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the country.“Across the country, we have about 3,500 bed spaces identified and available for COVID-19. But in Lagos, we are already struggling.“We are going to work with that to keep trying and making more spaces available but ultimately we might have to change our strategy a little bit, considering home care in certain circumstances where the person is able to provide a room where he or she can be managed sufficiently and secondly we are able to support the care by enabling health workers to come to the house,” the DG had said.But on Friday, Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Gawat Jubril, tweeted that the governor had commissioned another facility to accommodate COVID-19 patients.“The Incident Commander of COVID-19 in Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned the 118-bed Isolation Centre at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos,” he stated.According to the state Health Ministry, over 150 COVID-19 patients have been discharged while 20 deaths have been reported.