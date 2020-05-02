



The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the state is currently fighting the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) without any tangible material support from the Federal Government.





The governor said that the state’s fate is now in the hands of the people of Rivers as coronavirus continues to spread across the country.





Wike disclosed this in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page on Friday.





“We are virtually fighting this COVID-19 battle without any tangible material support from the Federal Government,” Wike tweeted.

“We are wondering as most of you may also be, that up till now the NCDC has not established any testing center in the State, despite our position, huge socio-economic and demographic mix and high transmission threat hanging over us as a result.





“Was this deliberate? If not so, why and what was the justification for this dangerous neglect, which is limiting our capacity to expand testing for coronavirus in the State.





“We shall, therefore, continue to take every necessary measure to control and possibly end the transmission of COVID-19 in Rivers State despite the enormous challenges and lack of substantial support from the Federal Government.





“It’s for the very reason that we have taken our fate in our own hands with the establishment of the Border security task force, which has been mandated to provide and ensure a water-tight situation in all our.”





Rivers has recorded thirteen confirmed cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and two discharged as of today (Friday).



