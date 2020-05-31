



President Muhammadu Buhari met with a delegation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Sunday.





The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to the Aso Presidential Villa.





PTF is expected to submit a report on the second phase of the ease of lockdown announced two weeks ago to the president.





Buhari will then take decisions as the phase ends June 1.





Nigeria may cross the 10,000-mark for number of cases by Sunday night.





From that number, 2,856 have been discharged and 273 deaths recorded.





