



The founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that the COVID-19 broke out because “the rich abandoned the poor”.





According to the Daily Sun, the cleric said “the sickness is not for the poor”.





As of Saturday morning, Nigeria had 3,912 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.





Of that number, 679 patients have been discharged, while 117 deaths have been recorded.





“It came to us because the rich have abandoned the poor. The sickness is not for the poor, it is for the rich but they are infesting the poor. The poor do not care about the sickness. The rich know it and are taking advantage of it,” Primate Ayodele said.





He also criticized the government, for not carrying religious organizations like churches and mosques along.





President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to give the go-ahead for the re-opening of social and religious gatherings, after over six weeks since he ordered a ban.





“Most people believe what they hear from their pastor than the government.





“Also, they need to give God a chance, the clerics who say they can pray and heal patients, should be taken to the centres at once, otherwise this thing will spread and about five million people will be affected,” Primate Ayodele said.









