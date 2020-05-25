



President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to be very careful amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Buhari said this while speaking with State House reporters, after Eid prayers to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Sunday.





According to the President, the Coronavirus has brought Nigeria and more advanced countries to their knees.





He urged Nigerians to obey all the guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Nigerians can see that the COVID-19 has reduced us, both the developing and developed countries, to the same level.





“In fact, we have fewer casualties than they have. So, it’s a very frightening development.





“I advise Nigerians to be very careful and take the advice of the Ministry of Health,” Buhari said.





As at Sunday night, a total of 7,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the country.









