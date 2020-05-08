



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has explained the continued absence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





In an interview on Wazobia Radio, Adesina insisted that Osinbajo is busy working with the Economic Sustainability Committee.





“He heads the Economic Sustainability Committee. They hold meetings and these news (items) are on the televisions,” he said.





Adesina noted that some of these meetings are now virtual or through videos, assuring that Osinbajo is hale and hearty.





He also explained that Lagos State secured a grant of N10billion from the Federal Government in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, because of their commitment to curb the pandemic.





“Technical support is very very important, very vey important… Lagos State got technical support before it got financial support, manpower support is very good, facility support is very good,” he added.