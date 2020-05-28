One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi, has debunked rumours of a fixed date for the reopening of schools across the country.





Institutions of learning have been closed down for almost three months, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.





However, Ogunlesi on his Twitter handle wrote: “The news circulating about the fixing of a date for schools’ resumption is fabricated / fake.





“SGF’s words: “The PTF wishes to inform Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education WILL ROLL OUT MEASURES TO BE PUT IN PLACE for safe re-opening of our schools.”





“NO dates YET.”





The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, speaking yesterday during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19’s briefing, specifically denied that schools will reopen on June 8.





