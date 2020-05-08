



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused the state’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Adamu Abubakar of sabotaging the lockdown in the state.





Wike in an interview on Thursday, alleged that the police was issuing illegal letters to companies it collected money from.





He said the Deputy Commissioner of Police released people he arrested because he had collected money from their companies.





According to him the approvals issued by the police or any other authorities outside the office of the Rivers State Governor were illegal.





“It is unfortunate to see the level of sabotage that we get from the police, particularly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Rivers State Police Command.





“The Deputy Commissioner of Police will sign approvals for companies because he wants to collect money. I am the Governor of this state and there cannot be two governors.





“The Deputy Commissioner of Police has no powers to issue approvals when the State Government has locked down the state. After the State Security Council met and agreed on the lockdown, the Deputy Commissioner of Police went ahead to issue illegal letters to companies to operate. I have never seen that in my life.





Governor Wike further stated that the state security council will hold an emergency meeting on the alleged illegal activities of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations.





He assured Rivers people that the lockdown will be lifted as soon as the objective is achieved.



