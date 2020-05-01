The Premier League is hoping to resume the season on 8 June, which would require players to be be back in full training by 18 May.Top-flight clubs will meet on Friday to discuss options for the restart.“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families,” said 31-year-old Aguero.Speaking to Argentine TV station El Chiringuito, the Argentina international Aguero added: “I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend.“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”