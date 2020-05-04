



Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora, has said that the planned evacuation of Nigerians residing abroad who have signified interest to be repatriated home due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin this week.





Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in a tweet via her Twitter handle on Monday.





She said ‘’Planned evacuation of Nigerians begins this week.





“UAE. UK. USA etc. All applicants should please check with the various missions for updates and protocols to abide by.





“May the Lord heal the world.”





Recall that the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) had initiated its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant and emergency call lines for efficient communication with citizens abroad.