As Nigeria relaxes the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday (today), some commercial buses popularly known as ‘Danfo’ have flouted the Lagos state transportation guidelines.
Some Lagos residents on Monday took to their social media pages to lament crowded bus stops and buses.
The popular area with more complaints was Ikorodu. Residents shared pictures of crowded bus stops and buses lamenting the disregard for social distancing.
Most Danfo buses were seen carrying three on each row contrary to the guidelines by the government in order to curb the pandemic.
Recall that the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, had announced that all commercial buses known as Danfo should not exceed 60 per cent of their capacity at this difficult time.
He instructed that yellow buses, popularly called ‘Danfo’, must not carry more than eight passengers (two on a row), tricycles are to carry just two passengers at the back.
“Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Lagos Bus Services Ltd (LBSL) must not convey more than 21 passengers, must not permit standing in their buses and should keep the air-conditioning systems switched off always.
“In the same vein, while private car owners must also observe the physical distancing,” Oladeinde added.
As at yesterday May 3, there are 1107 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Lagos state. Here are photos and videos shared by some social media users, living in different parts of Lagos;
UPDATE - Another GTB bank in Lagos this morning. pic.twitter.com/D9Pct59KOB— TA (@tope_bisade) May 4, 2020
Ketu BRT terminal social encroachment @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/AUlXBZB4T0— Lowbot (@CreamDaDon) May 4, 2020
Heading to work...— Dr. 'Mobola Savage (@GlamPhysician) May 4, 2020
Call it a #MayThe4th or #COVIDー19 wonder- 3rd Mainland bridge is freeee. 🤷♀️
Cc @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/MOMfkSOgdX
Early momo lagisdi drama... forget we get anti coro. Na make government release our waka @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/MB6zZJbSrV— Lowbot (@CreamDaDon) May 4, 2020
@jidesanwoolu @Gidi_Traffic @CTVpolitics @MobilePunch when will Nigeria learn all buses I have see today on long via Berger were fully loaded I fear for my nation pic.twitter.com/MA6j1uVxzz— I see you Post COVID19 in Jesus name (@AyoolaJohnKola) May 4, 2020
BRT Bus terminal, Ikorodu Lagos.— ᴏᴍᴏᴋᴇʜɪɴᴅᴇ (@omokehinde___) May 4, 2020
We are lions! We are war! We are Indhabosky!
Corona, who you? Who form you? pic.twitter.com/NetMQf7XnP
This social distance thing can't work in Lagos.— yournextboyfriend💦 (@Alan_yournextbf) May 4, 2020
Only God can protect us now. pic.twitter.com/FgLVBULBn0
Good morning lagos has anyone been to gtb this morning #MaskUpLagos #NCDC danfo #COVIDー19 #AmericaVsNigeria pic.twitter.com/ErjrVotX7Y— Orisesan Oladimeji A.O. (@TAGOREMMY) May 4, 2020
"@JamesKaycee: @Gidi_Traffic REPORT:— 𝔾𝕀𝔻𝕀𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔽𝕀ℂ (@Gidi_Traffic) May 4, 2020
Social distancing :zero
Bus still loading at 100% Capacity!#Lagos#LockDownNigeria #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/HSM5kS8c7Z
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.