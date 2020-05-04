As Nigeria relaxes the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday (today), some commercial buses popularly known as ‘Danfo’ have flouted the Lagos state transportation guidelines.





Some Lagos residents on Monday took to their social media pages to lament crowded bus stops and buses.





The popular area with more complaints was Ikorodu. Residents shared pictures of crowded bus stops and buses lamenting the disregard for social distancing.





Most Danfo buses were seen carrying three on each row contrary to the guidelines by the government in order to curb the pandemic.

Recall that the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, had announced that all commercial buses known as Danfo should not exceed 60 per cent of their capacity at this difficult time.

He instructed that yellow buses, popularly called ‘Danfo’, must not carry more than eight passengers (two on a row), tricycles are to carry just two passengers at the back.





“Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Lagos Bus Services Ltd (LBSL) must not convey more than 21 passengers, must not permit standing in their buses and should keep the air-conditioning systems switched off always.









As at yesterday May 3, there are 1107 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Lagos state. Here are photos and videos shared by some social media users, living in different parts of Lagos; “In the same vein, while private car owners must also observe the physical distancing,” Oladeinde added.



We are lions! We are war! We are Indhabosky!



Corona, who you? Who form you? BRT Bus terminal, Ikorodu Lagos.We are lions! We are war! We are Indhabosky!Corona, who you? Who form you? pic.twitter.com/NetMQf7XnP May 4, 2020