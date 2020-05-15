



Qatar’s interior ministry has announced that wearing masks will be mandatory for everyone going outside starting on Sunday in the country.





The minister disclosed that violators will be fined up to 200,000 riyals ($53,000) or jailed up to three years.





The statement made available on the ministry’s Twitter account said those exempted from compulsory mask usage are persons driving alone in a vehicle.





The decision will be effective from Sunday, till further notice.

The tweet read: “Starting from Sunday, May 17, 2020, wearing facemasks is mandatory for all upon leaving the house for any reason, except in the case when a person is alone while driving a vehicle. The @MOI_QatarEn is authorized to take necessary measures in this regard.





Qatar recorded 1,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 28,272 with 14 deaths.









