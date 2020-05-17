The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians to win more souls for Christ during and after the lockdown.





Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove TV.





The cleric said every Christian should be committed to soul winning to enjoy Gods blessing.





He said, “Some people are already getting consumed by freight because of the lockdown. The flood will come sooner or later. My advice for you is to be wise

“As soon as the lockdown is over. You better spread your wings and win more souls for christ.





“When you rededicate yourself to soul winning, you will begin to enjoy all round blessings and success .”





