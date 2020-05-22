





It was gathered that a patient, a nurse reportedly died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, while the other died at an undisclosed location in Calabar South local government area.The nurse who was a staff of the UCTH presented symptoms of COVID 19 on Wednesday in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.A staff of the hospital who pleaded anonymity said he was attending a training workshop organized by the Cross River State Government in the Management of COVID-19 when some facilitators were excused to go and review the patient.“After the review, it was decided that the nurse be taken to the Intensive Care Unit whilst preparing her for the UCTH isolation centre.“All the ICU nurses and anesthetists that cared for her are being quarantined, all the nurses that paid her a courtesy visit are also being quarantined.“Nurses that cared for her in Accident and Emergency are not left out” the source said.Findings also showed that another suspected case in Calabar South was also reported and the young man who had difficulty breathing yesterday (Thursday) has also died. The State Epidemiologist has been alerted.When contacted the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Betta Edu said she was aware of the incident but she was waiting for the results which were sent to Irua in Edo State.When newsmen contacted the Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Cross River State Chapter, Dr. Ayuk Agam, he confirmed the story saying that the health workers who attended to the patients have been asked to undergo self-Isolation immediately.