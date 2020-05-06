



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned that the coronavirus pandemic won’t “end next week.”





NCDC Director General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu made the remark during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.





Ihekweazu said Nigerians need to be educated on the dangers of the virus because testing and treatment “can’t get us out of this.”





Commenting on whether the NCDC has failed in the disposition of it’s duties, Ihekweazu said: “History will judge us. This is not the time to trade blames. The NCDC has a staff strength of 300 and we have been working with other agencies of government and the states to do what we have been able to do so far.

“This pandemic will not end next week and I know that I will be criticised for this. But we need to work together to achieve results.





“Neither treatment nor testing can get us out of this. We need your voices to get Nigerians to understand what is going on.”



