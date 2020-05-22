



Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says a second trip by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kogi state will be successful.





Controversy followed the first visit of NCDC officials to the state. Yahaya Bello, the governor, had ordered the officials to leave the state or accept to be quarantined for 14 days.





The centre said Kogi has only conducted one test but the state claims it has done 111 tests that turned out negative.





Speaking at the daily press conference by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday, Ehanire said he has been speaking with the governor.









“We have a good relationship and the first trip was not successful, the second one I’m sure will be.”





He said the mental health of COVID-19 patients in the treatment centres “are under consideration.”





“The mental health in an isolation centre, especially for those who stay a little bit longer, if you know you are going to stay 14 days and you are tested and not quite [cleared] some people get unstable and get depressed,” the minister said.





“So the mental health issue is under consideration.”









