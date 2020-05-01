



Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has warned State Governors against cutting salaries of workers as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.





There have been fears that state governments may cut wages of workers and sack some due to decline in revenue.





But Oshiomhole, in an article published to mark Labour Day appealed to the governors to “Be sensitive to the poor condition of workers during this difficult time.”





According to him, cutting salaries of workers, “Can only bring about a vicious cycle of poverty.”









The article reads in part, “For instance, cutting wages is most unhelpful in the circumstance. It’s like asking an anaemic patient to donate blood to save the lives of other patients in need of blood transfusion.





“A doctor who does that should have his license withdrawn. So, a policy adviser who recommends wage cut is abysmally unconscious of the mood of the present which is that compassion and solidarity.





“State governments should not make workers bear a disproportionate part of the burden. When you cut a workers’ poor wage, you are further limiting his power to be an economic player.





“How can the worker make effective demand for the goods and services produced when you shrink his income?





NigerianEye recalls that Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai had ordered 50 percent salary slash for political appointees in the state.



