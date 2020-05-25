





Also, one patient died of coronavirus-related complications in the hospital.Seun Orisajo, head public relations and information of the hospital who confirmed the incident, said the 58-year-old man (name withheld) died on Friday of COVID-19 two days before the result of his sample came out.Orisajo said all the new cases are male adult patients of the hospital.He said the deceased was a known patient with a history of hypertension and diabetes.He added “He was admitted into the FMC last Thursday and being managed for ischaemic stroke.“He died on Friday following clinical deterioration.“His sample returned positive this evening (Sunday). His corpse has been deposited in the Morgue.”Orisajo added that one of the new cases is a 65-year-old man who lives in Obada Oko, near Abeokuta.He revealed that the second case of COVID-19 was admitted last Tuesday and was being managed for pulmonary tuberculosis.He, however, cleared the air on the status of the health personnel who managed the cases.He said, “All the medical and health personnel who managed the three cases took all necessary precautionary and personal safety measures.“Arrangements are in progress for the evacuation of the two patients to the Ogun State Isolation Centre.”