



Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state, has extended the lockdown in the state till May 9.





The governor announced the extension of the restrictions in a statement issued at the weekend.





On April 27, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and the federal capital territory (FCT) would be relaxed from May 4.





But the governor said the extension of the lockdown was as a result of the initial one-week grace granted to the state when Buhari ordered the first lockdown on March 30.

“For us in Ogun state, the extension will now end on Sunday, 9th May, that is, taking into consideration the initial one week of grace granted us by Mr. President,” he said.





According to Abiodun, there will be a relaxation window for residents on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 5pm.





Also, there will be a curfew between 8pm and 6am every day until the lockdown is fully lifted, and the use of face masks is compulsory.





“Taxicabs for intrastate journeys (within Ogun) must convey only 3 passengers at a time. 18-seater buses for intrastate journeys must convey only 7 passengers. Tricycles can convey only 2 passengers. Motorcycles (okada) should convey only 1 passenger,” he added.





“All schools remain closed, while students will continue with their DigiClass.





“30% of public servants are to resume work only on days of window relaxation. All essential service personnel will continue to work despite the lockdown.





“All public religious gatherings remain banned. All pubs, clubs, stadia, public pools, spas, gyms, salons, etc., and all assemblies of more than 15 people remain banned. Restaurants may open on the approved days for take-out meals only.





“Burials and naming ceremonies are allowed but there must not be more than 15 people including the officiating ministers.”





The governor also said inter-state travel remains banned, and Lagos workers resident in Ogun “are not allowed to go to Lagos or any other state and return to Ogun”.



