The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has called on citizens of the state who have cases in the palace to hold on pending the lifting of the lockdown order by the state government.





Ewuare II said taking communal cases already registered in the palace to security agencies in the state undermines the palace conflict resolution structure.





“It has come to the attention of the Oba’s Palace that certain individuals, groups and villages have engaged in making frivolous complaints and claims to various security agencies.





“These complaints and claims are being communicated to the palace to make the needed clarifications as they border on Benin traditional customs and norms which fall directly under the purview of His Royal Majesty.

“Members of the public may wish to note that there are existing established palace structures, processes and procedures for handling such complaints arising from disputes among and between individuals, groups and villages





“However, these structures at the moment have been placed on hold as a result of the COVID19 pandemic to ensure that all necessary protocols and advisories as stipulated by the government and relevant authorities are adhered with”, he said.





The monarch who spoke through Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin, said the restraint and maintenance of the peace is the minimum sacrifice that everyone is expected to make to ensure that the COVID19 pandemic currently ravaging the entire globe is contained for the safety and security of lives and the assurance of public health pending when activities revert back to normal and where issues pertaining to existing and emerging complaints and disputes shall be resolved in line with established processes and procedures.





The monarch further prayed God and our ancestors to protect every Nigerian and remove the scourge from our society and the world at large.