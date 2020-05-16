





This was contained in an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control via its website.A state-by-state chart showed that Lagos State has recorded 541 recoveries, Kano and Gombe States followed with 90 recoveries each and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with 88 recoveries.Similarly, 59 patients have been discharged in Ogun State while Kaduna and Sokoto States each discharged 53 patients.Other states that have reported recoveries are Borno (44), Bauchi (41), Osun (30), Zamfara (29), Katsina (29), Oyo (28), Edo (27), Ekiti (13), Kwara (12), Akwa Ibom (12), Kebbi (11), Adamawa (11), Ondo (11), Rivers (10), Delta (9), Nasarawa (5), Jigawa (4), Plateau (4), Yobe (3), Bayelsa (3), Niger (2), Enugu (2), Imo (2), Taraba (1), Anambra (1), Ebonyi (1), and Abia (1).“On the 15th of May 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 5445 cases have been confirmed, 1320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the Centre stated.