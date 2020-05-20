



Nigerians on social media have blasted the Federal Government for allegedly deceiving the people on the real mission of the 15 Chinese that arrived the country on April 8, 2020.





They cried out that the 15 Chinese that arrived on the account of providing medical advice to the country in the fight against coronavirus now do the work of engineers.





The Chinese on arrival in Nigeria were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Minister of Health on the account that they were coming in to help Nigeria fight the coronavirus pandemic.





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, explained that the Chinese doctors were here in advisory and capacity building roles.

But during one of the PTF’s press briefing, Dr Ehanire had disclosed that some of the Chinese who came into Nigeria are technicians of CCECC.





On their actual mission in the country, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on his part, told Nigerians that the persons he described as ‘Chinese medical team’ are working at isolation centres in the country in building and setting up equipment.





And just yesterday, while speaking during Tuesday’s press briefing of the PTF, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said that the doctors are in the country to help in “building and equipping” COVID-19 isolation centres.





Nigerians are wondering how the medical doctors are gradually becoming civil engineers.





Here are some opinions shared in Twitter by angry Nigerians:





@Nemefrank, “They called them medical doctors initially, before they came into the country, that was NMA was fighting it. Now medical doctors are building isolation centers for us.





@Akinduludeniza1, “To think they told us they were doctors. The problem is the govt know we are stupid people.”





@alan_dolla, “In fact I was not surprised… When I saw Airpeace fly to China to bring this so doctor I know it was a big lie. If Chinese govt wanted to help they’ll come with their flight. Politicians already sold this country to Uganda





@egrego, “From the above explanation, who the heck called them medical experts? Either our government officials don’t know the real jobs of these ‘experts’ or there is more than meets the eyes. More keys to the puzzle coming.”





@BenjaminIchech18, “The medical personnel ‘are now not guests of the Federal Government but CCECC, a construction company.’ You guys are taking us all as fools in this country. But one day we shall rise to destroy all those liar’s in Aso rock.”





@Emmanuel41720182, “According to him the Chinese experts came into Nigeria on a 30-day visa on April 8th and are still in the country because there is a restriction on travel occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. He forgot that on April 8th when they arrived travel restrictions were already in place.”





@de0deomson, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry for these government officials with their contradictory comments.”





@AdebisiAdebuso, “Presently I am crying in my heart, the leaders we have now are harbouring evil for us in this nation.”





@Starlight5835, “Useless people, how can they say they don’t know their whereabouts, what if they came to release some kind of modified virus in the air? People are dying nowadays, do the maths. They are not here for something good. Nigerians we should be talking, this politicians are killing us.”





@TracyNnabuko882, “But from the same government, the Minister of health said he does not know their whereabouts. Now this, joke of a nation.”





@SaintDenix, “They are not a guest of the federal government but yet the health minister went to welcome them at the airport. Some thing isn’t just adding up … I have given up hope on this country a long time ago .. this is not even a country ..a bunch of clowns running things.”





@SNOkolo, “Our govt. woke up one day & said they are bringing Chinese medical experts. That was their exact words. Nigerians cried out that they don’t need extra medical experts. Today, same govt. Says they are now Engineers and our fake and defeated media won’t still ask d right question.”





@Jikezuagu, “15 Chinese ‘experts’ couldn’t go back after over staying there 30 days visa because of suspension of international flights. Have Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola forgot that there was suspension of flights since March before their arrival on April 8th? Biko…. who do this to this nation?”





@Groovereben, “From health minister to information minister now interior minister, next might be sports minister telling us what Chinese experts came to do in Nigeria.”





@Chinaza_best, “Wait, is it that these ministers don’t read paper or watch news to at least know what their colleagues said about a subject matter and say in the same line? Different stories from different ministers in the same party and in one government.”





