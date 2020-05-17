The chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Boss Mustapha, has said the federal government might impose ‘isolated lockdowns’ in certain parts of the country.





Mustapha also dismissed the possibility of another nationwide lockdown, according to ThisDay.





He, however, stated that some cluster areas in certain parts of the country, would be closely monitored for possible intervention as advised by medical experts.





Isolated lockdowns might not affect the entire states, but affected parts for efficient administration, enforcement and monitoring.

Mustapha cited the federal government’s intervention in Kano State, as an example of how the isolated lockdown might look.





He also noted that the situations reports across the country were being monitored closely, so the federal government will determine when to intervene.





On Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 176 new positive cases, increasing the tally to 5,621 in the country.





A total of 1,472 have been discharged, while the number of deaths rose to 176.





