



The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, has admitted that patients who need ventilators might not survive.





Aliyu made this revelation while speaking during the daily briefing on Wednesday.





He once again reiterated the need for Nigerians to take necessary precautions, especially the elderly and others at high risk of contracting Coronavirus





“There is 20%-30% survival coming off a ventilator.





“So that is why it is important in the first instance not to even get COVID-19 because if one gets COVID and happens to fall within the risk groups in terms of the elderly or diabetic or cardiovascular disease, and you end up on a ventilator, you have a greater chance of not coming off the ventilator even in the best health system.





“And that is why people have been dying in Europe, in the United States etc. Most of the deaths have been linked to ventilators,” Aliyu said.





As at Thursday, Nigeria has 3,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19.





A total of 534 patients have been discharged, while 103 deaths have been recorded.



