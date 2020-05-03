



The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that there are now 40,746 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 53 countries across Africa.





The health agency stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle, Sunday morning.





According to the tweet, COVID-19 has killed 1,754 people in Africa, while a total of 14,152 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the continent.





Nigeria is now the highest country in West Africa, with 2,388 cases and 85 deaths, followed by Ghana with 2,169 cases and 18 deaths.





The Africa CDC COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Cameroon have continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported Coronavirus cases.





“#COVID19 update (3 May 2020, 9.00 am Eastern Africa Time).





“53 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 40,746 cases, 1754 deaths, and 14,152 recoveries,” It said.