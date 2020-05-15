



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the challenges thrown up by COVID-19, has given Nigeria a chance to reset critical sectors of its economy.





Osinbajo stated this while speaking on Thursday during a virtual media conference.





During the conference, Global Citizen announced a collaboration with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to establish the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund.





“The COVID-19 challenge is also an unprecedented opportunity for us as a nation and as a people to reset the critical sectors of the economy.

“The disruptions in business and commerce, especially on account of the lockdown, have meant that we must develop a comprehensive economic and social response.





“This fund would support them. It will also support the Social Investment Programme of the government,” Osinbajo said.





Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Chairman of the Board, NSIA, Mr. Jide Zeitlin; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji; Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, Mr. Babatunde Folawiyo; Vice Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Chief Policy and Government Relations Officer at the Global Citizen, Michael Sheldrick.





