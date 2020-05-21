



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has apologized to Zamfara State Government for wrongly accrediting eight positive cases of coronavirus to the State on Tuesday.





NCDC on Tuesday confirmed that Zamfara State recorded 10 cases.





However, the Zamfara State COVID-19 Taskforce countered the numbers, adding that only two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the State.





The Chairman of the Zamfara State committee on COVID-19, who also doubles as the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu, had called on NCDC to properly investigate, apologize to the State and correct the error immediately to build the confidence of citizens.





In response, NCDC, on Wednesday night regretted its error and apologised to the governor Bello Matawalle-led administration of Zamfara, promising to further deliver its reports with accuracy and transparency.





On its Twitter page, NCDC wrote: “On the 18th of May, 8 new cases in Zamfara were erroneously announced.





“Therefore, as at the 20th of May 2020, Zamfara has recorded a total of 76 confirmed cases.





“We apologise to @Zamfara_state for this error and reiterate our commitment to accurate and transparent reporting of data.”





