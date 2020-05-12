



The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that the plant used in making the much-talked-about Madagascar’s herbal cure for Coronavirus, Artemisia Annua, also grows in the country.

Recall that the Republic of Madagascar had offered its herbal drug, OVID Organics, COV, for prevention and cure of Coronavirus to Nigeria and other African countries.

Briefing newsmen during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja, the minister said the drug would be subjected to the indigenous research community to determine the efficacy of the drug.

Mr Ehanire said: “We are going to get samples of the herb of the botanical product for analyses and also probably use that opportunity to speak with the health authorities there particularly the scientific community on how they use it.

“We will also give it to the research community here with us to examine and see what they can do with it.

“We understand that it is something called Artemisia Annua, which also grows here. But we would like to get that sample and compare it with the strain here to know if they are exactly identical or similar and then see what properties it has.

“It will be subjected to analysis to find out what works in there and how it works and is used in getting a cure.

“All countries around the world are interested in finding a cure and we are not different; So we’ll look at all options and promises that have been made.

“Before we give any of these medicines to our people we will make sure they are actually safe and that they work.”

The minister also stated that it will continue to encourage local producers of personal protective equipment (PPE), as it prefers local ones to their foreign counterparts.

“Some Nigerian manufacturers of PPEs have made presentations to us and shown us samples of what they can make.

“We have sent those samples to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to look at it to see if they are well constructed and if the materials used are good.

“Once we have the go-ahead, we definitely prefer local production of personal protective equipment to foreign, ones first because they are fast and quick, and also because they create jobs and stimulate the economy. We give preference so local manufacturers,” he said.









