



Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State on Thursday arrested 14 people hidden in two trailers conveying cattle from Adamawa State to Port Harcourt.





In a statement signed by Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor (Electronic Media), the trailers were intercepted following intelligence from well-meaning Nigerians.





According to him, the fourteen persons were arrested at Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.





Wike, however, ordered the prosecution of the 14 persons by the Mobile Court constituted by the administration under the Executive Order 6 signed for the declaration of the lockdown.





“This fight has nothing to do with individuals. The law must take its course.





“You are aware of what’s happening, and then some people want to illegally smuggle people into Rivers.





“The Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor LGAs are under lockdown, and the law must be obeyed. The trailers and the cows will be auctioned tomorrow.





“You heard them saying that they gave money to the security agencies before they were allowed to cross the border.





“The owner of the cattle in the phone interview said they have fallen short of the law,” Wike said.



