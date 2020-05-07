



Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State has revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari needs to do to ease the plights of Nigerians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Fayose on Wednesday said the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic has led to consumption of data.





The former governor, therefore, urged Buhari to be kind to Nigerians and reduce tariffs on network and cable TV providers.





On his Twitter page, Fayose wrote: “Nigerians have been at home since the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic, even now that the lockdown is relaxed, causing increase in Data usage.

“Government will be kind enough to prevail on Network and Cable TV Providers to reduce their tariffs to support Nigerians at this time.”





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday, confirmed 143 cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.





Presently, Nigeria has recorded 2,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths.