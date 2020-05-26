



Africa has recorded over 3,400 deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19.





According to the latest number released by the World Health Organization, WHO, regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, there are 3,453 deaths recorded in the continent.





The continent has also recorded 115,237 coronavirus cases and 46,000 recoveries in 54 countries.





As of Tuesday morning, Egypt has 735 reported deaths, the highest on the continent, followed by Algeria with 609 fatalities and South Africa with 481 deaths.

Other countries are Nigeria (233 deaths), Morocco (198 deaths), Cameroon (165 deaths), Sudan (146 deaths), Mali (67 deaths), DR Congo (66 deaths), Niger (62 deaths), Chad (61 deaths), and Somalia (61 deaths).





