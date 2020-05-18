



Nigeria, on Sunday, recorded 338 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).





This sums the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 5959.





According to data from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, there are 34 States, excluding Kogi and Cross River, with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.





It was gathered from the NCDC data a list of ten States, as of Monday morning, with over 100 cases of COVID-19.

Lagos, which is the most hit State in Nigeria is on top of the list with 2550 cases.





Here is a compiled list of ten States with over 100 confirmed coronavirus cases:





“Lagos – 2,550, Kano -825, FCT- 418, Katsina- 248, Bauchi- 215, Borno -215, Jigawa- 201, Ogun- 145, Kaduna- 142, Gombe- 126.”





Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded 182 deaths with 1594 recoveries.













