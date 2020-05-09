



The Lagos State Government has hinted on the possibility of the state recording 90,000 to120,000 COVID-19 cases between July to August.





Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in the state, made the disclosure during a press briefing on Friday.





Abayomi said the “current trend the COVID-19 cases in Lagos is expected to reach its peak of between 90,000 to120,000 in July or August.”





He disclosed that the state has expanded its testing capacity with the aim of reaching its peak and flattening the curve.





The Commissioner explained that the rise in cases was due to the decentralisation of sample collection across the 20 Local Governments Areas of the state.





Abayomi also added that plans have been concluded to “commence hydroxychloroquine clinical trial next week” for treatment of patients infected with the virus.





