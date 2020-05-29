



The Lagos State Government has approved the establishment of the State Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU) for the National Cash Transfer programme.





This was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, on Thursday.





Arobieke gave details of the programme, while giving a recap of her ministry’s activities for the last one year, to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first anniversary, the Nation reports.





She said in a matter of weeks, the payment of the beneficiaries cleared in the first phase of the programme would commence.









According to her, the conditional cash transfer of N5,000 will be paid per household monthly in the first phase.





The cleared beneficiaries are from Amuwo Odofin, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju Lekki and Lagos Island.





