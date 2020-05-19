The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has started fumigating the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt international airports.
FAAN disclosed this on Tuesday, stressing fumigation of the airports was part of preparations for resumption of operations.
The three major airports were shut down in March to curtail the spread of the novel Covid-19 Pandemic.
On May 6, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 extended the ban on air travels by four weeks which implies that in less than two weeks activities may resume at the three international airports.
