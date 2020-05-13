Festus Keyamo,
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has said the panic by Nigerians
over coronavirus has become more deadly than the virus itself.
Keyamo said this on
his Twitter page, on Wednesday morning.
He warned that
Nigerians to stop panicking over COVID-19 and follow the instructions from the
Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC.
According to him, a
deliberate caution to all guidelines from WHO was all Nigerians needed during
this emergency situation.
His tweet read: “The
panic and paranoia over the virus have become more deadly and infectious than
the virus itself!
“What we need is
deliberate calmness and extreme caution as we meticulously follow all the
guidelines of WHO and NCDC daily.
“Panic always
compounds every emergency situation.”
Recall that Keyamo,
days ago opined that another total lockdown in Nigeria would be
counterproductive.
Meanwhile, Nigeria
as of Tuesday night recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total
number to 4787.
