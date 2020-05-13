



Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has said the panic by Nigerians over coronavirus has become more deadly than the virus itself.

Keyamo said this on his Twitter page, on Wednesday morning.

He warned that Nigerians to stop panicking over COVID-19 and follow the instructions from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to him, a deliberate caution to all guidelines from WHO was all Nigerians needed during this emergency situation.

His tweet read: “The panic and paranoia over the virus have become more deadly and infectious than the virus itself!

“What we need is deliberate calmness and extreme caution as we meticulously follow all the guidelines of WHO and NCDC daily.

“Panic always compounds every emergency situation.”

Recall that Keyamo, days ago opined that another total lockdown in Nigeria would be counterproductive.

Meanwhile, Nigeria as of Tuesday night recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 4787.





