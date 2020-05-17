



Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has reacted to the criticism trailing the COVID-19 cure produced by Madagascar.





Keyamo, on his Twitter page, wondered if the criticism was because the cure was developed in Africa.

“I really don’t know why there’s so much fuss about the Madagascar recipe. Why heavily criticize what a country has discovered to make people recover NOW from the illness, whilst we continue to wait for the almighty vaccine from the @WHO? Or is it because it is an African country?





“Put in another way, why can’t we make do with what we have now, until we get what the world is waiting for?”





