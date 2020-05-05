Ganduje stated this on Monday evening while receiving a donation of N2 billion, 5 ambulances and 20 Hilux vehicles from the BUA foundation to the Kano state government.The Governor assured that it would judiciously utilise the vehicles to curtail the menace of COVID-19 in the state, saying the vehicles would be used to convey staff as well as victims of COVID-19 to their respective places.According to him, “there is no doubt we have opened collection centres in all the 44 local government areas of the State.For the distant local governments, one each collection centre but for eight metropolitan local governments, we were opening about 100 collection centres, so that we can feed the laboratories, that testing centres with enough samples each day.“There is no doubt, we have to increase our capacity in collecting samples and it would probably lead to house to house in the collection of samples, the more we collect samples, the more we understand the seriousness of the situation and out in place how to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.“So in short, we have all that it takes at the moment in order to fight the pandemic disease, we were building our capacity with the help of technical teams from the presidential task force in Abuja, we would swing into action by tomorrow (today) as some policy statements would be made in respect of the new fight against the Coronavirus,” Ganduje stated.Earlier, while speaking to make the donations, the former Minister of External Affairs, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong who spoke on behalf Chairman, BUA Foundation, Alhaji Abdusamad Isyaku Rabiu noted that COVID -19 has become a very major and human challenge not only in Nigeria but all over the World.In his words, “the chairman has specifically donated the sum of N 2 billion for the control of COVID-19 to Kano state and committed N1 billion to Lagos state.“So far now, in total, the Chairman through the BUA Foundation has spent almost about N7 billion in materials, cash support, foods palliative to communities in the country to alleviate the suffering of downtrodden masses during this trying period the country is passing through.“He said I should tell you that these vehicles and ambulances are to support the state government towards very good effort and work you are making in controlling this pandemic disease of COVID-19.“He further told me that he would come and discussed with you and see if there is an addition to the N2 billion, his willingness to support the state towards having an urgent needs to curtailed the pandemic,” Dr Idi Hong said.