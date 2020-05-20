



The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 has warned that coronavirus won’t be over anytime soon.





Dr. Aliyu Sani, the National Coordinator of the committee, said the pandemic would remain in Nigeria a little longer.





Sani issued the warning during the daily briefing of the taskforce on Tuesday in Abuja.





He also urged state governments to draw up guidelines on how to deal with the spread of the virus.

According to Sani, the federal government can’t be solely responsible for tackling the spread of COVID-19.





He charged state governments to start “taking ownership” in the fight.





Sani said: “We are encouraging states to come up with their own state-specific initiatives. This pandemic is going to be with us for a little longer.





“It cannot continue to be driven primarily from the federal level.





“We have to ensure that state governments start taking ownership. Our responsibility is to provide guidance to the states and make sure that those decisions that we have taken at the federal level are being implemented in one way or the other by the state governments.”





