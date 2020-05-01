The State Government granted that worship centres can open, beginning from Sunday 3 May 2020, with strict adherence to measures put in place to curtail spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).The State Government hitherto directed religious leaders not to pack full worship centres, stressing that only 20 persons are allowed in a 100 capacity worship centre, 50 in a 200 capacity hall and 100 persons in worship centres of more than 500 capacity.According to a directive by the State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to heads of blocs and local government coordinators after the meeting, duration of service shall not be more than 2 hours, and days of service per week shall be one each on Sundays and Wednesdays.No handshakes, no hugging, hand washing, use of sanitizers and social distance of 6 feet between seats, use of nose masks by all worshippers must be observed, according to the CAN directive.Meanwhile, the CAN Chairman in Delta, Apostle Sylvanus Okorote has directed LGA CAN coordinators to set up monitoring teams to work with the State monitoring team, stressing that the worship regulations must be strictly adhered to.“Please note that the worship regulations contained in the State CAN Secretary’s circular must be strictly adhered to: social distancing of 6ft, no. of worshippers to attend, wearing of nose mask, hand wash/sanitizer, only one service on Sundays & one on Wednesdays. The service must not exceed two hours.“The State & LGA monitoring teams shall pay unscheduled visit to Churches & any Pastor that fails to comply shall face the full weight of the law.Also note that a review of these conditions for more easing or another shutdown depends on our level of compliance with these directives.“By this circular LGA CAN Coordinators are directed to set up monitoring teams to work with the State monitoring team,” he stated.