In a chat with Genevieve Magazine, she noted that the COVID patient dies a loneliest death.“The Covid patient dies the loneliest death.No loved ones by their side.You hold your patient’s hand and comfort them as they pass.Then you go to the bathroom and cry.I thank God for the gift they were to the world.I pray he comforts them with his peace.That helps me too.I have seen too many deaths and that bothers me. Soon as this is over, I will book a consult for therapy”.Sharing her experience as a healthcare worker who is right in the front-line, she said: “ We are often in an enclosed space with [sick] patients, who are coughing, [with] oxygen levels dropping. You turn them on their stomachs, you put them on 100 percent non-rebreather. When that doesn’t work you call for high flow; when that doesn’t work you consult for ICU. With those who sign a DNI/DNR, you start a morphine drip and organise a Zoom-meet with the family, so they can say their goodbyes”.On how healthcare workers all over the world are being treated in the wake of the pandemic, she said: “This has been another worrisome issue because we all have families that we go back to.COVID-19 is a tenuous condition to manage and you can’t do that when you have high anxiety of possibly contracting the disease yourself .Donning and removal of PPE in between patients expose you to infections.You worry if the mask and PPE are really protecting you”.