



Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has accused his counterparts in the North of playing politics with the evacuation of Almajiri and their COVID-19 status.

Some of the Almajiris had tested positive to COVID-19 upon arrival in their States of origin.

Recall that Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has been alleging that a number of Almajiri children from Kano were confirmed positive for coronavirus on arrival in Kaduna.

However, Ganduje, during his daily COVID 19 regular press briefing, said that some of the Almajiri deported back to Kano, also tested positive to the virus but he did not want to politicise it as other governors were doing.

“Yes, some of the Almajiri that were brought from other States to Kano State were confirmed positive of the virus, some of them that were taken to other States were confirmed positive.

“The only difference is that Kano State is not playing politics out of it and therefore did not come out to say that the children brought from Bauchi, brought from Plateau or brought from other States have tested positive.

“Certainly, what they need is not publicity, what they need is attention because the infection had already taken place. So there is nothing we can do about that,” he said.

The Governor explained further that Almajiri were already positive with the virus from the States where they were deported from. \









