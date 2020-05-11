Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has accused his
counterparts in the North of playing politics with the evacuation of Almajiri
and their COVID-19 status.
Some of the Almajiris had tested positive to COVID-19 upon
arrival in their States of origin.
Recall that Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has been alleging that a number of Almajiri children from Kano were confirmed positive for coronavirus on arrival in Kaduna.
“Yes, some of the Almajiri that were brought from other States to Kano State were confirmed positive of the virus, some of them that were taken to other States were confirmed positive.
“The only difference is that Kano State is not playing
politics out of it and therefore did not come out to say that the children
brought from Bauchi, brought from Plateau or brought from other States have
tested positive.
“Certainly, what they need is not publicity, what they need
is attention because the infection had already taken place. So there is nothing
we can do about that,” he said.
