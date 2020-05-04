In a special broadcast, Tambuwal said the state has so far recorded 66 cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths.”As the challenge is persisting and the indices worrisome, more and more measures have been taken at the federal and state levels of government to prevent the worst scenario.” You may recall that on Monday, April 27, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation and in it declared further measures in response to the spread of COVID-19 in our country.” This is the very dangerous stage of community transmission, which we are sadly going through.”The federal government has also banned inter-state movement.‘The order reinforces the existing closure of our borders and boundaries, the compulsory wearing of face masks by the general public and the nationwide curfew declared by the President.”Pursuant to the presidential directive it is hereby directed that effective Monday May 4, 2020, curfew is hereby imposed from 8p.m. to 6a.m. daily ” Tambuwal proclaimed.The governor, however, excluded personnel and staff involved in the provision of essential services.He similarly excluded all public and civil servants on grade level 13 and above who are not covered by the existing stay at home order, must wear the face masks to work and all public places.” This is in addition to already existing measures declared by the state government.”Fellow citizens in Sokoto state, while the government is sensitive to the difficulties these steps may cause our people, I urge us all to persevere, as these are indeed in the interest of our well-being.”I therefore call on all of us as law abiding citizens to cooperate and adhere to all measures being put in place for the protection of our lives,” the governor pleaded.He further appealed to people to continue to adhere to the protective practices of hand washing with soap or sanitisers and social distancing.”Due to the rising statistics in Sokoto state, I wish to appeal to Mr President and the the Presidential Task force on COVID-19 to intervene in our state, through the provision of logistics and technical support, with a view to stemming the disturbing trend,” Tambuwal said.He commiserated with families of the departed souls and prayed for continuous protection against the deadly pandemic.