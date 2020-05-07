



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has explained that God cured him of COVID-19 despite the drugs he took.





The governor’s assertion is part of his defense after facing backlash from medical experts for allegedly revealing and prescribing treatment for coronavirus.





Governor Mohammed explained that he took Chloroquine and Zithromax because he had to take something but he was actually cured by God.





He insisted that he did not recommend self medication when he revealed drugs he used in treating COVID-19.

Mohammed had on April 29 disclosed that the medical team in his state had used Chloroquine and Zithromax to treat him of COVID-19.





However, the governor, while giving an update on the situation of the virus in the state, said he didn’t encourage victims of COVID-19 to embark on self medication, NAN reports.





The governor urged COVID-19 patients not to take the drugs without prescription from medical doctors.





According to Mohammed: “I was a COVID-19 patient; I have been asked to say how I got cured and I told them how I got cured.





“I recommended that the same treatment be given to other patients too. I have no apology for saying that I used Chloroquine, Zithromax, zinc, iron and Vitamin C to get cured.





“However, it was God that cured me. To me, it is better to take something rather than sit down and die.





“If you have symptoms of fever, you can take Chloroquine to cure it; if you have symptoms of infection, you can take Zithromax to cure it.





“But the doctors are prescribing. I didn’t take these things on my own and I’m not recommending that people should go and use these without the recommendation of their case managers.”