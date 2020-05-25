





The state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said at a ceremony that the Almajarai are children of the state as he urged the people not to stigmatise them.Yahaya who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru, admonished the children to be ambassadors on the campaign against the spread of the virus.He stressed that they will be kitted with new clothes, bags, and educational materials courtesy of the Gombe State government to continue a new form of education under the Better Education Service Delivery for All ( BESDA) at their home base in Balanseni, Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State.He said, “You will be provided face masks and other preventive materials so that you will enlighten both your families and peers on the dangers of COVID-19.”He said the children will be handed over to the Balanga Local Government administrator.The Deputy camp director, Malam Yusuf Danbayo, described the condition at the camp as suitable for children with the kids taking good meals and having access to qur’anic education.Recall that this batch of Almajari children was from Adamawa State. The forty-four children discharged were part of the batch of sixty-four children at the transit camp, with the remaining twenty children awaiting their test results later today.