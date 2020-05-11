The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God
(RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that God has a reason for the current
COVID-19 outbreak.
Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his
members on Dove TV.
The cleric who preached on Calvary and curses, however,
admonished that whatever God does, “He does it perfectly well”.
He said: “Well, it has pleased God that we will still be
ministering to you this Sunday.
“We know whatever God does, He does it perfectly well.
“So definitely He has a reason for whatever is happening
right now.”
Religious and social gatherings have been banned in Nigeria
for over six weeks.
Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to rage,
Nigeria has so far recorded over 4,000 cases and 745 recoveries.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.