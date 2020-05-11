 COVID-19: ‘God has reasons for what is happening now’ – Pastor Adeboye | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
COVID-19: 'God has reasons for what is happening now' – Pastor Adeboye

Monday, May 11, 2020
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that God has a reason for the current COVID-19 outbreak.

 

Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove TV.

 

The cleric who preached on Calvary and curses, however, admonished that whatever God does, “He does it perfectly well”.

 

He said: “Well, it has pleased God that we will still be ministering to you this Sunday.

 

“We know whatever God does, He does it perfectly well.

 

“So definitely He has a reason for whatever is happening right now.”

 

Religious and social gatherings have been banned in Nigeria for over six weeks.

 

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to rage, Nigeria has so far recorded over 4,000 cases and 745 recoveries.

 




Latest Nigerian News
